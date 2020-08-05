Ground Breaking for ‘Smoke Alley’ Road Area in St. Eustatius









10 Shares

Deputy Government Commissioner Alida Francis (m) at the ground breaking ceremony.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A ground-breaking ceremony took place on Wednesday August marking the beginning of work on the access road to and from the port of Statia, the hairpin bend at Smoke Alley specifically.

Preparatory work had already begun as the patchy asphalt layer has been removed and a construction site has been created inside GTI Statia property.

Traffic

Now that the actual work has commenced, traffic flow may be delayed for 20-30 minutes. Arrangements have been made with supermarkets and other stakeholders for the transport of goods at intervals of 12 days. Emergency vehicles and other services needing emergency access will always be allowed. A new staircase for access to the beach was constructed, and also a new outlet for rainwater.

The Smoke Alley project should be finalized at the end of 2020. Phasing is necessary to work sequentially on parts of the road, by means of a half lane closure. All vehicles up to 2.5 meters wide, should always be able to pass. Vehicles wider than 2.5 meters and heavy transport with (20 and 40 ft) containers can use the road every 2 weeks on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Transportation Window

This allows a fixed window for transport of fresh products and other supplies. A connection plug for electricity to connect the cooling container for storage in the harbor was installed in the port, to make sure fresh goods can be preserved, in case the transit comes to an unexpected halt.