Customs / CN intercepts drugs in the port of St. Eustatius

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – On Wednesday, August 5th , Customs Caribbean Netherlands intercepted narcotics in a shipment of sea freight on St. Eustatius.

During the control of the freight shipments, a lady reported to pick up a freight intended for her. After a first global inspection in the cargo shed in the seaport, it was decided, on the basis of the contents of the box and the recipient’s behavior, to proceed with a further inspection at the Customs office. Customs found 460 grams of cannabis and 190 grams of cocaine.

The recipient was designated as a suspect and was arrested on the spot. It concerns a woman with initials G.C.M.M. , of 30 years of age. The suspect and the narcotics have been handed over to colleagues of KPCN for further investigation.