House Search in relation to Drugs Bust Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- Police and Customs on St. Eustatius have had a busy week. Apart from a drug bust yielding no less than 450 grams of marijuana and 190 grams of cocaine on Wednesday, a property was searched today on the De Graafweg.

The search at the property belonging to D.H. took place by a team of the Police Force and Custom Office, reportedly related to the arrest of the 30 year old suspect G.C.M.M. at the seaport.

No details were provided so far by the Prosecutor’s Office as to the purpose and the result of the house search.

