DP-Statia Holds Retreat & Training

A ‘mock’ Island Council training serves to practice debating skills. Photo: DP Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- The Democratic Party last week held their annual retreat in the Mike van Putten Youth Center.

During the 2-day event, which this year as held for the fourth time, participants are trained for future functions in the Island- and Executive Council.

As part of the training a ‘mock’ Island Council meeting was, whereby members of the DP Youth Wing were able to demonstrate their debating skills.

Other topics treated during the retreat were Wolbes en Finbes, DP manifesto, code of ethics, rules of order en parliamentary procedures and campaign strategies.

At the end of the the second training day a joint dinner was held at the Old Gin House. Participants said they looked back on a successful and inspiring event.

