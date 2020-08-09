New Menu for Brass Boer









11 Shares

There are many interesting items on the new menu

Kralendijk- Last week Jonnie and Thérèse Boer of Brass Boer at Delfin’s Resort took the opportunity to present the new Brass Boer Bonaire menu to invited guests.

The owners are happy to receive guests again: “We have gone through tough times, but we have been busy. We have used this period to innovate”, according to Thérèse. “The menu is a good example of this innovation”.



Guests can create their own menu. Think, for example, of a locally caught snapper with sea banana, personally picked by Jonnie on the coast of Bonaire. Or a goose liver terrine with Rom Rincon. A classic dish with a local twist.



New

New items can also be seen at Club Tropicana. The drinks menu features a number of special new cocktails and the terrace has been extended to the beach. From their beach bed, guests can enjoy a small menu with bites or a picnic basket with staple dishes.



Chef Stefan Martens and host Feike Postma are available every Friday and Saturday from 14 August to receive guests. A Brass Boer experience can be booked via www.brassboer.com or by calling +599 715 5050.

Lastest news items