Sea Turtles have begun nesting on Statia

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The sea turtle nesting season has officially begun on St Eustatius. STENAPA’s Marine Park Manager and Sea Turtle Program Coordinator, Jessica Berkel found 18 green sea turtle activities (beach crawls with or without successful nesting) over the weekend. Due to beach mapping exercises done twice a year, STENAPA knows which nests are in danger of being washed out to sea and other threats. Two of these nests have already been relocated to areas that are safe from cliff falls and strong surges. The beach no longer has vehicle access which means the sea turtle nests will also be safe from those also.

The number of eggs laid in each relocated nest are counted then moved, taking care not to turn them. After approximately 50 days, green sea turtle hatchlings will emerge and start their eventful journey. 1 in 1000 hatchlings make it to adulthood and the females return to nest every 2 to 3 years. Volunteers are welcomed to join in night patrols and other activities. Contact the STENAPA office at +599 318 2884 if you wish to volunteer or simply find out more about the sea turtles that visit our shores. You can also email at research@statiapark.org. Look out for an upcoming Marine Park Information session on Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

