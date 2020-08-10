St. Maarten Immigration Department is Closed Until Further Notice









5 Shares

Philipsburg – The Ministry of Justice hereby informs the general-public that due to circumstances beyond their control, related to COVID-19, the Immigration Department is closed as of August 10, 2020, until further notice! As soon as the office reopens, affected applicants will be contacted with an invitation to schedule a new appointment. This measure is to protect the health and safety of the employees of this department, their families, and the public at large. The Immigration Department apologizes for any inconvenience caused by the closure.

Latest News