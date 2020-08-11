Cft Chairman Visits Food Bank Curaçao









Willemstad – Raymond Gradus, chairman of the three Boards of financial supervision (Cft), recently visited the Food Bank Curaçao (Voedselbank). There he received from the foundation’s secretary Stacia Illidge information about the set-up of this social initiative, that has been providing aid to thousands of families on a monthly basis since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Food Bank has distributed more than 40,000 food bags since April 2020. Gradus was also informed about the donors who make this form of assistance possible through their financial contribution. He received information as well about the involvement of all volunteers who work every week in various manners to complete all work that needs to be done.

Raymond Gradus is paying an informal visit to Curaçao, where he personally learns about local developments and has informal conversations with various authorities and people in the course of one week. It was originally intended to also visit other Caribbean countries within the Kingdom, but that turned out to be impossible. The regular visit of the full Board to the countries, which was planned for June, has also been canceled; the next trip is planned for October.

