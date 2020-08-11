Payroll Pro HRM introduces support car in Curacao









2 Shares

Willemstad – Payroll Pro HRM, the biggest payroll and HRM software system in the Caribbean, introduces its new support car to help out all their clients in Curacao.

Payroll Pro HRM is known for being a software package perfectly tailored to Curacao and the Dutch Caribbean islands. It is very user-friendly, always accurate and it has local support from consultants that speak your language.

Gamma IT Solutions, the developer of Payroll Pro HRM, opened an office in Curacao in January 2020 and is ready to reach and support each of its clients better and faster.

If you would like more information about the software packages, you can send an email to info@gamma-itsolutions.com or visit www.payrollprosoftware.com or www.payrollprosupport.com.

They can offer you remote support, but if you need them to come by, they will be arriving in the Payroll Pro HRM support car!

Latest News