Kralendijk – The Public Library is open to the public again, but with new opening hours.

The new opening hours are:

Monday 13:00 – 17:00

Tuesday 08:00 – 17:00

Wednesday 08:00 – 17:00

Thursday 08:00 – 17:00

Friday 08:00 – 16:30

Saturday 08:00 – 12:00

Sunday Closed

Visit the Public Library for a lot of reading pleasure!

