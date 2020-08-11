St. Maarten Government: No Plans for (new) Lockdown









Philipsburg – The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor Richard Panneflek hereby informs the general-public that the government has not taken a decision to issue a planned lockdown, contrary to rumors circulating within the community. For official news and updates, please continue to monitor the Official Government of Sint Maarten Facebook page or the government’s website at www.sintmaartengov.org.

The Government of St. Maarten is advising for your safety, the safety of your loved ones, and the community to follow the mandatory regulations implemented in order to flatten the curve and reduce the further spread of the COVID-19 virus on St. Maarten. The public is reminded that flattening the curve is highly dependent on the behaviors of members of the community.

