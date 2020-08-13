Successful completion of Bonaire i-Bida work-learning trajectory









3 Shares

L.t.r(back row) Angelo Francees, Peter-Quinn Schoop, Paul Munster, Ryan Richardson, Curvin George (ZJCN), Ruud Peters (SSO/CN)

(front row) Rulian Emerenciana, Glendynis Quarton, Nina den Heijer (OLB), Anneke van den Breemer (BCN), Eric Brakke (SZW)



Kralendijk – On Tuesday, 11th of August, the participants in the i-Bida trajectory officially received their certificate from the representatives of the collaborating parties SZW, ZJCN, OLB, SSO/CN and BCN.

Glendynis Quarton, Rulian Emerenciana, Angelo Francees, Peter-Quinn Schoop and Ryan Richardson have thus completed their training as data analysts according to the training requirements of the i-Bida project.

All five have been given permanent positions as data analysts within RCN. Glendynis and Rulian at SSO/CN, Ryan at SZW and Angelo and Peter-Quinn at the Belastingdienst (Tax Authorities).

I-Bida stands for: Interactive BES information data analysts. The 3-year course was initiated and supervised by the Belastingdienst Caribisch Nederland. The participants have followed a work-learning trajectory for the past 3 years. This program consisted of professional and personal development training and of course “learning on the job”. Everything was aimed at increasing their knowledge and stimulating development, so that they can now independently exercise the position of data analyst.

Paul Munster, supervisor of i-Bida is extremely proud of “his” Bonairian students and is delighted that they have all been given a great position within the government. “Invertí den talento local ta invertí den futuro di Bonèiru“

Latest news