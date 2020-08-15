EZ Air Flies Doctors to Aruba









26 Shares

Willemstad- A group of 10 doctors was transported from Curaçao to Aruba by local carrier EZ Air on Saturday evening.

The doctors will be providing support for their counterparts on Aruba, now that the island is confronted with a ‘second wave’ of Corona infections with over 800 cases in the past few days.

The American doctors were already stationed in Curaçao on a stand-by arrangement. Contrary to the local transmission which is taken place in Aruba, Curaçao currently only has 2 ‘active’ cases, both of which are imported.