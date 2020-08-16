Statia Dialysis Patients flown out to Curaçao









The EZ Air flight taxiing before take off to Curaçao earlier on Sunday. Photo: EZ Air

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius- A group of dialysis patients left St. Eustatius today to be flown over to Curaçao for necessary treatment.

Due to the ever increasing number of Covid-19 infections in St. Maarten over the past few days, treatment in St. Maarten was no longer deemed a safe option.

The flight, executed by EZ Air, take the patients to Curaçao on a direct flight in just under 2 hours flying time. Contrary to the situation on Aruba and St. Maarten, Curaçao so far has very few Covid-19 infections and right now, there is no local transmission.

