Vacancy Consultant World Wide Fund for Nature

TERMS OF REFERENCE FOR CONSULTANCY (BASED ON BONAIRE):

WWF-NL’S CARIBBEAN NETHERLANDS OCEANS PROGRAMME ECT PROJECT DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION

The World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) is one of the largest independent conservation organizations in the world. WWF has worked on conservation in the former Dutch Antilles for decades, achieved many notable successes and over time, evolved and expanded its programme to meet changing conservation challenges, with our focus on the Caribbean Netherlands islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba. A short description of our work can be found at https://www.wwf.nl/wat-we-doen/waar-zijn-we-actief/nederland/caribisch

THE OPPORTUNITY

WWF NL is an enthusiastic and dynamic organization with an informal working culture. We offer a consultancy equivalent to 32-40 hours/week for one year, with the intention to prolong the contract longer term. Fee is dependent on applicant’s experience.

You’ll be reporting to the Project Coordinator Caribbean Netherlands within WWF NL and have frequent, direct and diverse working relationships and partnerships with external organizations. Represent WWF NL in local, national and international fora where appropriate.

WWF The Netherlands is looking for a consultant for our Caribbean Netherlands Programme, to be based on Bonaire, Saba or St Eustatius to form part of our WWF-NL Caribbean Netherlands team.

ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES

The main tasks of the Advisor for the WWF-NL Caribbean Netherlands Oceans Programme will include the following, but will depend on a review of the programme planned for 2021:

● Independent conservation project management, incl. coordination, planning, implementation and reporting of project progress to WWF NL ● Build strong working relationships with local partner organizations and governments ● Develop and implement projects in line with the WWF-NL oceans strategy for the Caribbean Netherlands and ensure delivery of results. Topics such as reduced plastic use, nature education and awareness, institutional support of local partner organizations, fisheries, grass roots sustainability movement, conservation research and policy advice and influencing aimed at reducing local, regional and international stressors on the marine environment are included in our programme. Depending on experience of applicant specific focus can be laid on particular topics. ● Develop long term WWF-NL strategy for the Caribbean Netherlands with the team ● Support projects with local partners within the WWF-NL Caribbean Netherlands programme ● Manage stakeholders that include regulators, communities, corporates, financial Institutions and other NGOs and groups.

WHO ARE YOU?

The Consultant for the Caribbean Netherlands programme must bring a combination of project management experience, cultural sensitivity and (marine) conservation interest. You can work independently and confidently with a range of stakeholders, from politicians to rangers, CEOs and fishers. You are ambitious, have a knack for recognizing opportunities, getting things done, engaging others to work on a shared goal and you are a storyteller. You are an output oriented project leader that balances results with stakeholder management. You have an intrinsic motivation to improve natural values as well as livelihoods. You are proud to be associated with WWF and its brand and you want to be part of an ambitious team. You recognize yourself in the core values of WWF NL: openness, infectious enthusiasm, impact-driven and pragmatic idealism.

QUALIFICATIONS, EXPERIENCE AND COMPETENCIES REQUIRED



Master’s degree in the field of environmental/marine resource management, policy, engineering or related field ● Minimum 5 years experience in project management in multi-stakeholder collaborative projects ● Living, or willing to live on one of the Caribbean Netherlands islands, Bonaire, Saba of St Eustatius (required) ● Able to speak Papiamentu, Dutch and English fluently (Strongly preferred) ● Experience working with people from different cultural backgrounds ● Proven experience in working in a small (Caribbean) island setting is essential ● Have a Dutch or Caribbean Netherlands CoC or ‘KvK’ number ● Have a company liability insurance ● Ability to implement projects requiring engagement with policy makers as well as the general public driving behavioral change ● Analytical, strategic; sees the big picture ● Ability to identify opportunities and proactively use these to further the strategic vision of WWF-NL ● Adaptable to changing circumstances ● Patient but persistent ● Ability to build bridges between unlikely partners ● Ability to work effectively as a team member with a wide range of individuals across cultures and time zones ● Excellent communication skills, both written and oral.

ARE YOU INTERESTED IN THIS ASSIGNMENT AND DO YOU RECOGNIZE YOURSELF IN THE ABOVE PROFILE? Then we invite you to notify your interest before September 16th 2020 by sending an e-mail with motivation and resume to wnf@link-ers.com