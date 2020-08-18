Children visit the fire brigade on Bonaire during school holidays









Of all the children who participated in the contest, Zephora Cecilia (5 years old), Nairoby Cecilia (6 years old) and Shaimealy Trenidad (11 years old) were chosen as winners of the colouring contest. They received their prize on Friday, the 14th of August at the fire station.

Kralendijk – During the holiday period, children from various childcares on Bonaire visited the Fire Department Caribbean Netherlands (BKCN) by means of the ‘vakantieplan’ (holiday plan). The age of the children varied from 3 to 13 years. During these tours the fire–men and -women talked about their work and about fire safety. The children were also given the opportunity to see the equipment of the BKCN and to drive along in a fire truck.

As part of the holiday plan, the BKCN organised a colouring and craft competition. At the end of each tour the children received a paper fire-truck, which they could colour in and put together themselves. On Friday, the 14th of August, the winners from three age categories (3-5 years, 6-8 years and 9-13 years) were announced. As prizes, the winners received a school bag with various school supplies and a bag with fire-fighter related items as a gift.

The BKCN would like to thank everyone who showed interest in the fire department during the summer and wishes all children good luck in the new school year.

