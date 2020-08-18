Gregory Damoen reappointed as Cft member upon proposal of Curaçao









Willemstad – Gregory Damoen has been reappointed by the Council of Ministers of the Kingdom as of September 1st, 2020 as a member of the Board of financial supervision Curaçao and Sint Maarten, upon proposal of Curaçao. The reappointment is effected by Royal Decree and is valid for a period of three years.

Damoen has been a member of the Cft as of September 1st, 2017. He is currently interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at the Development Bank of the Netherlands Antilles (Ontwikkelings Bank Nederlandse Antillen – OBNA). Previously he was Deputy Director Risk & Compliance at the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten and prior to that, amongst others, Director of Finance for the Central Government of the former Netherlands Antilles. Gregory Damoen has a master’s degree in accountancy.

