New commander on Curacao’s Coast Guard cutter Jaguar

Willemstad – From August 14, 2020, Mr. Stokkel will be the new commander on the cutter Jaguar of the Coast Guard. Stockel is the first Curaçaoan to sail on the Jaguar as commander. Stokkel started his career with the Coast Guard after he joined the Antillean militia (now Caribbean Militia) and was transferred to the Coast Guard.

Mr. Stokkel takes over the management from Mr. Van Roosmalen. Van Roosmalen was between 2017-2020 Commander on the cutter Jaguar. Van Roosmalen takes on a different challenge within the Coast Guard. During the ceremony, Van Roosmalen thanked the Jaguar crew for the great cooperation and wished Stokkel and the team good luck together.

Stockel is a coastguard through and through. He has developed within the organization, in dived many textbooks and really fought for this position. “I have this through trial and error reached. It is a great honor for me to take over command of the Jaguar ” said Stockel, the new commander of the cutter Jaguar in Curaçao.

