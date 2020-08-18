Replanting of Fort Oranje Cliff in Statia through ‘Seed Bombs’









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – So called ‘seed bombs’ will be an important instrument to further strengthen the stability of the Fort Oranje Cliff. The seed bombs will encourage the growth of weeds and plants on the Cliff.

The roots of the weed and plants will do their part stabilizing the cliff as the plants grow. Over 7500 plants and seed bombs will be added to the Fort Oranje cliff.

A total of 2500 seed bombs of native goat-proof shrubs and preparing cuttings of beach morning glory and oleanders have been prepared.

The replanting effort comes after a major cliff stabilization project carried out over more than a year.

