Childeren Visit Echo Bonaire Conservation Center

Kralendijk – During the summer break, Echo welcomed a total of 316 children aged 4-16 years old to the Dos Pos conservation center.

Over the past few months, the children who have joined the summer program have had the opportunity to get hands-on and learn all about the conservation efforts on the island. Crafts, tree planting and native tree identification are just some of the few activities that they got to enjoy.



Now that school is starting back, Echo hopes their new knowledge and passion for Bonaire’s environment will encourage them to join the parrot club where they can progress through specially designed programs.

