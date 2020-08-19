Island Governor Bonaire Sworn in for Second Term









Rijna was sworn in by acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond

Kralendijk- Edison Rijna on Wednesday was sworn in for a second six-year term as Governor of the Public Entity Bonaire.

Rijna took the oath before acting Kingdom Representative Jan Helmond.

In a short speech Rijna thanked all those who had supported him during his first term. “I thank the members of the Island Council, was well as our Government employees and others who have supported or assisted me over the past years”, said Rijna.

Rijna said he counted on the necessary support also for his second term as Island Governor of Bonaire. Apart from his normal tasks as chairman of the Island Council, Rijna has played and plays an important rule as chairman of the Crisis Committee of the Island in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.