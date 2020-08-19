STINAPA introduces the new Bonaire National Marine Park manager









Kralendijk – STINAPA is pleased to inform that as of August 1st 2020 Judith Raming has joined our team as Marine Park Manager. STINAPA presents Judith as a new member of the team after having a long and diligent recruitment process.

Judith has been living on Bonaire for three years and has worked in the tourism industry since she is on the island. Judith is looking forward to be working together with STINAPA and will be responsible for leading a team of rangers with great dedication for the Marine Park.

STINAPA welcomes Judith and wishes her all the best in her new role as Bonaire National Marine Park Manager.

