Echo Bonaire Cares for Lora Chicks Saved from Poachers

Kralendijk – The Yellow-shouldered Amazon is a protected species on Bonaire. So when custom officers were conducting a routine inspection of a boat, you can imagine their surprise when they found two scared, one-month-old chicks aboard the vessel.

It was clear the two chicks had been stolen from wild nests, unable to fly and still dependant on their mother, the chicks were in a bad way.



The chicks, now in need of immediate care, were confiscated and brought to Echo facilities. In the safety of conservation centre, Echo dedicated team got straight to work, checking the chicks for injuries and providing them warmth and food.

Unfortunately, due to their poor treatment, one of the chicks had already lost a toe, thankfully no other serious injuries were found to either of the chicks. Because they are still so young, the Echo team will have to continue to rear them until they are ready to be returned to the wild where they belong.

Poaching

Despite Echo making incredible efforts to tackle poaching over the past decade, it is clear that Echo is still needed to care and protect these beautiful parrots before they can be truly safe.

