Customs BCN intercepts drugs at Flamingo Airport on Bonaire

Kralendijk – In the morning hours on Wednesday, August 19th , during a regular check of travelers and their luggage, customs found 850 grams of marijuana on a female passenger.

The female passenger, who was noticed during the check of the passengers of a flight from Curaçao, was then checked by Customs.

During the check several packages of marijuana were found that the suspect was carrying on the body. Customs has confiscated the marijuana and the suspect, with initials C.E.F. aged 46, was arrested.

The drugs and the suspect were handed over to the Kmar for further investigation.

