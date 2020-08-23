Air Bubble between Bonaire and Curaçao ‘up in the air’









44 Shares

The Air Bubble with Curaçao could soon be suspended. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- The rising number of local transmissions of the Covid-19 virus on Curaçao is of great concern and may have implications for the Air Bubble between the two islands.

The Government of Bonaire on Sunday evening sent out a statement, indicating they are currently evaluating the situation.

“On Curaçao, 3 local infections with an unknown source have been detected as of last Thursday. Source and contact tracing is currently taking place”, according to the statement.

The statement also warns: “If the number of local clusters with unknown source continues to increase in Curaçao, Bonaire may decide to suspend the bubble and place returning travelers from Curaçao in home quarantine”.

Recent news: