Kralendijk – Mrs Pink & Bruce are doing an incredible job of raising their chick, recently named Peppi. 12-week old Peppi is still reliant on mom for food, warmth and preening. Once Peppi fledges from the nest, she will start learning these skills and what it means to be a Yellow-shouldered Amazon.

Echo will be sharing Peppi’s progress into becoming a fully-fledged Yellow-shouldered Amazon.

