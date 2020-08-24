No Covid-19 Positives at Bonaire Public Health Service Drive-Thru









Kralendijk – Everyone who was tested for coronavirus infection during the Drive-Thru on Tuesday has received a negative result. The 39 people who had visited the Public Health Service have been told that they are all Covid-19 free.

With the Drive-Thru last Tuesday, the Public Entity Bonaire offered people who have complaints, via an accessible way, the chance to get tested. The people who have recently been to Aruba were given the opportunity to get tested. The outbreak in Aruba has shown how close the coronavirus can get. Until the beginning of August Aruba was still on the list of safe countries. Since the 6 August, the open-air connection with Aruba has been suspended.

During the Drive Thru, the Public Health Department collaborated with Fundashon Mariadal and the Bonaire Medical Center General Practice. People who have complaints that indicate Covid-19 can call 0800-0800. GPs can also contact people with complaints that could indicate Covid-19. If you are tested it is important to stay at home until the results are known. It is important that everyone adheres to the hygiene rules in order to prevent contamination. Protect yourself and the people around you.

