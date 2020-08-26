State Secretary Raymond Knops visits Bonaire and Curaçao









26 Shares

Raymond Willem Knops

Kralendijk, Willemstad – State Secretary Raymond Knops (Internal Affairs and Kingdom Relations) will pay a working visit to Curaçao and Bonaire from the 31st of August to the 3rd of September.

In Bonaire, the State Secretary will be welcomed by the Island Governor, Edison Rijna, and he has meetings with the members of the Executive Council and the Island Council, the program manager of the administrative agreement, and young professionals. He will also visit the food bank and speak with representatives of the business community and the Chamber of Commerce in the context of corona aid. A visit to Fundashon Mariadal and Stinapa are also on the program.

In Curaçao, the State Secretary will be received by the Dutch representative of the Netherlands, Erwin Arkenbout. Meetings are planned with Governor, Mrs. Lucille George-Wout, and Prime Minister, Eugene Rhuggenaath. The State Secretary will visit the Red Cross and the organizational partners as part of the Dutch corona aid. In addition, various neighborhoods will be visited, where volunteers from NGOs and community centers will be spoken to. Also meetings with stakeholders, businesses and social organizations about the recovery of the economy and governance are on the agenda.

Latest News