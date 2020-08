13 Shares

Kralendijk – On the 25th of July, Echo held a celebration roost count, in honor of their 10th Birthday. Despite travel restrictions, they still had a great turn out with 38 volunteers covering 21 different roost locations on the island.



Annual roost counts aren’t just for fun, they are an important way to collect data and helps Echo estimate parrot populations on the island. They are still compiling the information, but they look forward to sharing the numbers with you all soon!

