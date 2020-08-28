Adapted Opening Hours for Airport Bonaire









A Divi Divi and EZ Air plane seen on the platform of the Flamingo Airport. Photo: BES-Reporter

Kralendijk- The Flamingo Airport of Bonaire continues to operate on an adapted schedule due to Covid 19.

Effective September 1st up to and including October 31st, 2020 the operating hours will be from 06:00 AM to 9 PM.

Only aircraft for medical and crisis assistance and cargo flights are exempted from the above. In such a case the Operation agent on duty can be reached at 599-701-0477 during the after-hours from 5 PM to the following morning 9 AM. At least one (1) hour previous notice is required.

The temporary operating hours are subject to the developments related to the COVID-19 pandemic, which could cause these hours to be shortened or extended.

Anyone with questions can freely contact the Airport’s Operations department at +599-785-0477.