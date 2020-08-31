Grooving Statia Airport Runway Starts Today









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Grooving on the runway of the Airport of St. Eustatius will start this evening, Monday August 31st, for a period of 14 days from 18.00 p.m. till 06.00 am.

The grooving is expected to cause temporary inconvenience for the closest neighborhoods due to the use of heavy equipment during the night time hours.

Reduce Hydroplaning

Grooving is necessary for safer landing of airplanes. The purpose is to drastically reduce hydroplaning, thereby improving braking distance and handling of the aircraft on wet pavement.

