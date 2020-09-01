1 September 2020 17:47 pm

BES Reporter

News from Bonaire, St. Eustatius & Saba

Bonaire Latest news Nature

Bonaire Marine Park Rangers Caught Poachers

796

  • 85
    Shares

Kralendijk Stinapa Marine Park Rangers caught poachers at Lac with 74 queen conch, babies included. Stinapa confiscated all of it and donated the “Karko” to the Krusada Foundation Bonaire. 

Latest News