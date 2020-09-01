Collection Month For The Princess Wilhelmina Fund Bonaire









In the photo: Governor Rijna makes the first donation for the foundation via pin payment.

Kralendijk – On September 1, Irma de Graaf and Zinnia Fecunda, active volunteers of the Princess Wilhelmina Fund Foundation, paid a visit to Island Governor Edison Rijna for the first donation to officially start the month of September as a collection month for Princess Wilhelmina Fund. After making the first donation by pin payment, Governor Rijna wished the foundation much success and expressed the hope that they can continue the good work they are doing for the Wilhelmina Fund Foundation for a long time to come.

