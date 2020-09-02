Sharing Knowledge to Dive Professionals on Bonaire









4 Shares

Kralendijk – The Nature Unit and Education department are giving presentations to dive professionals. The presentations Stinapa gave this month were about reef level two and parrotfish. Stinapa also gave a presentation on the management of lionfish on Bonaire.



After the monitoring round at the end of 2019, where they monitored 24 locations on the West Coast including the two no-dive reserves, they found that lionfish densities have not fluctuated much since 2011 and remain low on Bonaire’s reefs. A huge shoutout to all of Bonaire’s lionfish hunters for their efforts in controlling the lionfish population around the island.

Latest News