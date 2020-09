4 Shares

Kralendijk – Five of the species living on Bonaire are insect-eating bats. Something awesome is that they can eat about 800 mosquitoes in one night! The other four species on Bonaire eat pollen and fruits. Bats that eat pollen and eat nectar, fly from flower to flower and help trees produce fruits. Cacti and calabash trees produce flowers that only open at night. So only bats can help pollinate these trees to make them produce fruits. No bats = no new cacti!

