Over 95% reduction in flights Bonaire, St Eustatius & Saba due to Covid

Kralendijk , The Bottom, Saba , Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The following data highlights the impact of Covid-19 measures on Bonaire, St Eustatius & Saba air traffic.

On Bonaire’s airtraffic: In 2nd quarter of 2020, passenger arrivals at Flamingo Airport fell by 95.6% relative to the 2nd quarter of 2019, from 46,880 to 2,060.

On Statia, the impact of Covid-19 measures are as follows: Only 218 passengers arrived at F.D. Roosevelt Airport in the 2nd Quarter of 2020, down from 5,300 in the 2nd Quarter of 2019 – a 95.9% decline.

On Saba, in the 2nd Quarter of 2020, passenger arrivals at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport dropped from 3,700 to 147 y-o-y, a decline of 96.0%.

This data is available on:

https://opendata.cbs.nl/statline/#/CBS/en/dataset/82332ENG/table?ts=1599140957231

