Saba Goat Owners Voice Concerns to Executive Council

The Bottom, Saba – On Thursday, September 3rd the Executive Council met with roaming goat owners to listen to some of their concerns regarding the challenges that roaming goats present to various stakeholders on the island. The information exchange was in an open and constructive atmosphere.

The goat owners shared their ideas on how to find a common ground on solutions to their concerns. In closing the Island Governor assured the group that the Exco will take everything into consideration and meet with the group again.

