Statia Unit Social Support Food Vouchers collection

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – The Unit Social Support of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius announces hereby that residents who did not receive their food voucher yet, to please collect these at the office of the Unit Social Support (Van Tonningen weg).

In order to collect the vouchers, they kindly request you to bring a proof of address. This can be obtained at the Census Office. If you do not want to make use of the vouchers or wish to donate these to someone else, please communicate this to the Unit Social Support.

Should you have any questions regarding the use and collection of the vouchers, please call 318-2555.

