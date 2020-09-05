Freewinds Helps with Covid-Prevention Aruba









Freewinds volunteers in the main street of Aruba’s capital Oranjestad

Oranjestad, Aruba- Since COVID-19 was declared a pandemic, Scientology Church training ship ‘the Freewinds’ has promoted prevention as the key to getting through this troubling time safe and sound.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology published three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation.

In April and May, Freewinds Volunteer Ministers under the direction of the Port Captain, distributed over 96,000 copies of these booklets across all the barrios of Aruba.

From those receiving the booklets: this information was very needed, even Tele Aruba got the word out promoting the booklets in an interview with the Port Captain Freewinds, Mr. Ken Weber.

