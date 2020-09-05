MBO Bonaire now offers ICT specialization









Kralendijk- On Tuesday 25 August, eighteen students at the Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) started the introduction program for the new ICT courses at MBO levels 3 and 4.

These first-year students are following a three-year course. They will go to school five days a week and do an internship at various companies and institutions on Bonaire. According to SGB, an internship in the Netherlands is also possible at the end of the training.

Facilities

The first practical assignments in the fully renovated practice building with beautiful facilities, were carried out under the supervision of experienced teachers from ROC Mondriaan from the Netherlands.

These teachers have come to the island especially at the invitation of RCN and MBO Bonaire to set up the ICT rooms and to properly instruct and guide the new practical teachers who are already working at RCN at the start of the school year.

ROC Mondriaan is an important partner for MBO Bonaire. The support of the education team will continue from the Netherlands and online lessons will also be given a few hours a week.

Sneak Preview

On Friday, August 28, representatives of the companies and institutions that contributed to the creation of these courses were invited for a sneak preview.

The delegates present were quite impressed with the facilities and expressed their appreciation for the way in which the different parties have worked together to get the start of these important training courses.



The official opening of the new facilities will take place later this year.

