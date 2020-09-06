Covid-machine Instructor tests Positive for Covid in St. Eustatius









The instructor for the newly acquired Covid-19 testing machine has now turned out positive for the virus. Photo: Government of St. Eustatius.

Oranjestad, St. Eustatitus- A so-called ‘essential worker’ who arrived on St. Eustatius on Thursday, September 3rd, to instruct the medical staff on the COVID-19 PCR testing device has tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

This was communicated by the Government of St. Eustatius in the course of Sunday. According to information from Government, the person in question was placed in isolation at an official accommodation immediately.

Eleven persons who were in close contact with him last Friday and Saturday, were tested today. Ten of these were tested negative, 1 person was tested positive and was put in isolation immediately, together with his family. However there are strong doubts that the reason for him being positive is the contact with the essential worker, that is why contact tracing and testing of his contacts is now taking place.

Hospital

In light of developments the Queen Beatrix Medical Center (QMBC) will be available for urgent care only, and will adapt their services. Detailed information about the adapted services, will be communicated through the facebook page of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF): https://facebook.com/sehcf/.

Government also assured residents that they would continue contact tracing of the persons tested positive on Sunday and would keep the community informed.

