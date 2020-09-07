Plans for Curacao’s underwater research station ‘PROTEUS’









Fabien Cousteau’s PROTEUS ™ Credit: Courtesy PROTEUS ™/Yves Béhar/Fuseproject

Willemstad – Plans for a cutting edge, underwater research station ‘PROTEUS™’ have recently been released. The modular design, inspired by coral polyps, will allow scientists to live and conduct research directly from the ocean floor off the coast of Curaçao. PROTEUS™ is project of the Fabien Cousteau Ocean Learning Center (FCOLC) and is Fabien Cousteau’s vision, supported by Yves Béhar through design. The station is slated to be built within 3 years and will provide unparalleled access to the deep sea.

