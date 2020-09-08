EZ Air Passengers can now Check In Online

Sueyenne Dammerman says EZ Air is using the relatively quiet time to work on improvements and new plans for the airline.

Kralendijk- Passengers of EZ Air since last week have the ability to check in online for their flights. The airline had already been planning to offer the option to their passengers, but the option got extra significance in the light of Covid-19 prevention.

“EZ Air has worked hard in recent months on a number of innovations that will make the experience of our passengers even better,” said Sueyenne Dammerman, commercial director at EZ Air. According to Dammerman, online check-in limits person-to-person contact at the airport and is therefor encouraged by authorities worldwide.

Boarding pass

Passengers checking in online can print their boarding pass at home or email it to themselves and bring it with them on their mobile phone. “We have made the process as easy as possible. Passengers just need to enter their last name and their booking number, after which they can choose to print or email the boarding pass”.

Future

Asked about how EZ Air sees the near future, Dammerman says the airline remains positive, in spite of the current challenges. “EZ Air has invested quite a bit over the last year, including in new software and a new sales office in Aruba. We, like most airlines worldwide, have been taken by surprise by the severity and the duration of this crisis. We do remain positive however about the near future and we use this relatively quiet time to work on improving our product and on our future plans for when the borders open again”, said Dammerman.

EZ Air provides connections between the 3 ABC-islands (Aruba, Bonaire and Curaçao) and to Barranquilla in Colombia. In addition, the company executes charters to the broader Caribbean region.

