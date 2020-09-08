New hatchling from Statia Lesser Antillean Iguanas









Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – In Diergaarde Blijdorp, an Antillean iguana crawled out of the egg; a happy moment for the international breeding program in which Blijdorp Zoo plays an important role.

On May 15, 2018, 4 young Lesser Antillean iguanas came from Sint-Eustatius to Rotterdam: two females and two males. With a high exception, the four Antillean iguanas were allowed to fly back on the government plane with Prime Minister Rutte and State Secretary Raymond Knops.

And now, more than two years later, the first young is born.

