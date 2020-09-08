Saba Students compete in Expository Essay Writing Competition









The Bottom, Saba – On Friday, August 28th, students of the Saba Comprehensive School and the Sacred Heart School received prizes for participating in an Essay Writing competition. This competition was to celebrate Compulsory Education Day and the child’s right to education; the topic was Compulsory Education and the child’s right to education.

Due to unforeseen circumstances caused by Covid-19 in the community, truancy officer Nadine Granger postponed the event initially scheduled for Compulsory Education Day, which was March 19th.

During the event, Island Governor, Jonathan Johnson, addressed the students at both schools and spoke about the importance of making use of the right to education and attending school regularly.

All participating students received a token of appreciation in the form of three motivational wristbands.

The other prizes consisted of gift certificates and cash prizes.

For the Saba Comprehensive School, Savanah Johnson (SCS 3A) won the 1s prize, sponsored by Satel, Sebastian Alkema (SCS 3A) got the 2ndprize, sponsored by SEC, and the 3rd prize went to Edward Zaegers (SCS 3A), sponsored by SEC and SES. Logan Hassell (SCS PrO2) got a prize for taking the initiative and submitting a video showing the advantages of making use of the right to education, sponsored by Unique Supermarket.

At Sacred Heart School, Grade 6 student Kristin Zagers won 1stprize, sponsored by Satel, the 2nd prize, sponsored by SEC, went to Shayna Skinner, Grade 5, and the 3rd prize, sponsored by SEC and SES, went to Damian Richardson, Grade 5,Loula Halfmoon, Zydeena Bernabela, and Alina Smith of Grade 5 each received a gift for writing a Narrative Essay. These gifts were sponsored by Big Rock 2.Commissioner Rolando Wilson, Mr. Dexter Johnson, and Mrs. Addy Hassell and Ms. Terri Bakker handed out the prizes.

The team responsible for evaluating the essays were Ms Helen Hassell, Remedial teacher SHS, Ms. Terri Bakker, Language Policy Advisor, and Ms. Raquel Granger, Acting Island Secretary Public Entity Saba. On Wednesday, September 2nd, students and staff at Sacred Heart School and Saba Comprehensive School received a treat from Public Entity Saba and this closed off the celebration of Compulsory Education Day 2020.

Congratulations to all students for participating and expressing your thoughts on the importance of being educated. Saba Comprehensive School thanks the business community for sponsoring this first time competition.

