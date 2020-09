3 Shares

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – As of Wednesday, September 9 2020, the Census Office has the following rules and regulations. Please adhere to these. When you need to meet with a staff member at the census office, please making an appointment by phone. When entering the census office, please wear a face-mask at all times. Also, 1.5 meter social distance is required.

For questions, please contact the census office by email: census.office@statiagov.com of by phone: 318-2497.

Latest News