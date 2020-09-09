Hospital Operation St. Eustatius moves to ‘Hospitainer’









A view of the ‘Hospitainer’ during construction.

The Board of the St. Eustatius Health Care Foundation (SEHCF)has decided to move the entire hospital operation to the so-called ‘Hospitainer’ which was initially constructed do deal with Covid-patients on the island.

The SEHCF state in a release dated September 9, 2020 that they understand the decision could be consider ‘drastic’, but considers this the best move given the recent infections at the QBMC.

The move from QBMC to the hospitainer will be executed Wednesday and Thursday. As a consequence, during these 2 days most consultations will have to take care via telephone.

From Friday onward, patients who have an appointment for treatment, will be received at the Hospitainer.

SEHCF apologizes for any inconvenience caused to the public.