RCN Launches Information Campaign on Statia for Elections

Oranjestad, St. Eustatius – Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN) will launch an information campaign on September 9th, to inform the residents about the voting process for the Island Council elections in St. Eustatius. The elections take place on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

The RCN-campaign consists of, amongst others, radio spots, advertisements, posters, tv-commercials. In addition, a large countdown timer, that counts down to the day of the elections, will be placed. The slogan “who will speak on your behalf?” seeks to make voters think. By casting the vote, the voter chooses who will speak for him/her in the Island Council.

The information campaign will cover the entire voting process. Highlights are amongst others: what do you need to bring to the polling station? What is considered to be a valid form of identification? How do you authorize someone to vote on your behalf? What are the procedures if your voting pass is lost? Where are the polling stations located?

The campaign has been made island-specific for recognizability and optimal reach. For example, local models of Statia are used in ads and the information is provided in English.

Visit www.rijkdienstcn.com/islandcouncilelections for more information or go to our Facebook page Island Council Elections 2020, or go to the website of the Public Entity of St. Eustatius https://www.statiagovernment.com/key-topics/elections-2020

