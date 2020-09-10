Statian Residents must now also Quarantine in Bonaire









Island Governor Edison Rijna in Passagrahan building.

Kralendijk/Oranjestad- The Public Entity Bonaire has issued a new emergency ordinance, making a 14 day quarantine also mandatory for travelers out of St. Eustatius.

The decision to add the quarantine obligation for travelers out of Statia has to do with the drastic rise in number of infected cases, since past Sunday. While there are currently 7 ‘positive’ cases, this number could increase quite a bit more taken into account the amount of ‘pending’ test results and the infection which practically took place within the hospital and under medicals staff.

This new emergency ordinance was established by Island Governor Edison Rijna, in consultation with his advisors. A press release about the new requirement was communicated shortly before noon on Thursday.

There are 2 other adaptations to the emergency ordinance. The first change is the fact that travelers out of Europe must now also go into mandatory quarantine, unless they can produce a negative PCR test result 72 hours before traveling.

Another adaptation is that sports outside are no longer prohibited, if hygiene rules are strictly observed.

