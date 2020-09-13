Closer Cooperation between Government and Tourism Corporation Bonaire









Kralendijk – Tourism Corporation Bonaire (TCB) is going to intensify their cooperation with the Government of Bonaire. In these extraordinary times with many challenges for the Bonaire tourism sector, cooperation is the guaranty for better and faster results in the interest of the tourism sector.

For TCB, cooperation with Government is not something new. The cooperation is focused mainly in the area of marketing, in particular Recovery Plan, Airlift and other marketing related projects.

“Together we are fully engaged to develop and implement tourism marketing plans for Bonaire”, said TCB in a statement.

Last week Commissioner of Tourism Elvis Tjin Asjoe with his team gave a presentation to TCB’s team about the Tourism Masterplan and Government’s contribution in to plan.

Business Manager

The Business Manager Ms. Marjolein Oleana is the main contact person of TCB and in charge of the daily operations. She is temporarily taking over the position until a new director is appointed.

Holding Maatschappij N.V. (BHM) is functioning temporary as Statutory

Director. All marketing related projects will be managed by the Marketing Manager Mrs. Derchlien Vrolijk in cooperation with Government and the Tourism sector.

Tourism is a very important sector for the island’s economy. About eighty percent (80%) of the economy depends on tourism and one third of the population is working in the tourism sector.

